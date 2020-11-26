Comparing ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) & bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares bioMérieux and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 9.35% 13.66% 6.71%

Risk & Volatility

bioMérieux has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bioMérieux and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioMérieux 0 1 1 0 2.50 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 5 6 0 2.55

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bioMérieux and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioMérieux $3.00 billion 5.39 $305.54 million $2.58 52.88 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $9.95 billion 2.61 $1.06 billion $0.48 25.67

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than bioMérieux. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bioMérieux, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats bioMérieux on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux S.A. provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers. It also provides molecular biology for the detection of genetic sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid; and companion diagnostic test, as well as services for clinical and industrial laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D MÃ©rieux. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut MÃ©rieux SA.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products. It also provides identity solutions, including identity and access management, biometrics, authenticity and brand protection products, contactless RFID tags and transponders, and government IDs to companies, and government and state institutions, as well as healthcare, education, and financial industries; and secure access solutions for hotels, cruise ships, student accommodations, and elderly care facilities. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products, services, and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; components for overhead sectional doors and sensors; and high security fencings and gates. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, HID, and ABLOY brands. The company sells its products through distributors, wholesalers, and home improvement stores. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

