Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Major Shareholder Tian Qiao Chen Sells 4,588,032 Shares

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $39,778,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tian Qiao Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01.

NYSE CYH opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.08. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 745,229 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 79.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 319,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 292,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

