Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director R Kallet Michael Sells 2,403 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $155,546.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBU opened at $65.75 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

