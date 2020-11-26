Commercial Metals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,827% compared to the average daily volume of 109 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after buying an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 166,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 309,218 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.