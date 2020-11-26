Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sarah Bany Sells 58,823 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $5,007,601.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,251,597.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Sarah Bany sold 48,780 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $4,050,691.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Sarah Bany sold 47,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $3,945,538.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Sarah Bany sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $4,012,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Sarah Bany sold 900 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $72,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Sarah Bany sold 53,628 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $4,343,868.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Sarah Bany sold 17,678 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,396,915.56.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sarah Bany sold 25,316 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $2,001,229.80.

On Friday, October 30th, Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,947,268.07.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sarah Bany sold 16,383 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,511,495.58.

COLM stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.