Colliers Securities Increases F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $190.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective upped by Colliers Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $145,695.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,545.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $251,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

