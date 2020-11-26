Colliers Securities Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $190.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective lifted by Colliers Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $13,530,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

