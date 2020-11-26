CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Acquires $208,500.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 371,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 220,540 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 218,954 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.