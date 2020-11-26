CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Acquires $208,500.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 371,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 220,540 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 218,954 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
