Clay Thorp Acquires 5,000 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Director Clay Thorp bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.69 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 124.88% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

