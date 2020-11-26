Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 704,515 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $261,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $129,419,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

