Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Circle Property Plc (CRC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRC opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Thursday. Circle Property Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40.

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

