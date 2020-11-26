Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L)’s (CINE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 185.83 ($2.43).

Get Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.28. The company has a market cap of $541.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. Cineworld Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04).

In other news, insider Damian Sanders bought 57,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,915.06 ($32,551.69).

About Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.