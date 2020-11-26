Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 28.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 52.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 119.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

