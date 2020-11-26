Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CGI were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 433.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 48.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.02.

Shares of GIB opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

