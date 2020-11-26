Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

