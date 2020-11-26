Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $248,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 35.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Watsco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Watsco stock opened at $223.75 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.15.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

