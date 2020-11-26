Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $215,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 296.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

LHCG opened at $196.83 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.75.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

