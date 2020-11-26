Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 985 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Etsy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,909 shares of company stock valued at $55,929,971 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $145.09 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

