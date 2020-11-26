Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 9,200 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

