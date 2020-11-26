Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 7,422 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $126.29 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

