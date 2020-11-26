Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 6,370 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Raymond James by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after acquiring an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Raymond James by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Raymond James by 1,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,261. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

