Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 588 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696 shares in the company, valued at $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $675,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,879.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,256 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $270.55 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

