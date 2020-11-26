Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 5,515 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NetApp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NetApp by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 137,851 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $53.52 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

