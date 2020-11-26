Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 519 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 60.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $250.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.88. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.