Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,635 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,574 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,002 shares of company stock worth $2,889,938. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.