Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 26,698 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in LKQ were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.