Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,634 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $151.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

