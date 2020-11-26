Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 156 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after buying an additional 1,198,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,897,000 after purchasing an additional 580,640 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 114.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,332,000 after purchasing an additional 496,708 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,907.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 225,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 214,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $184.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EDU. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.