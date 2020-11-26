Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,521 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.