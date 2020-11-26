Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pool were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Sidoti lifted their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $333.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.22 and a 200 day moving average of $303.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $391.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

