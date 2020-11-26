Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock opened at $164.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $167.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,378 shares of company stock worth $1,370,148. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.