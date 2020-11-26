Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Twilio were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.70.

TWLO stock opened at $305.50 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total transaction of $4,890,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $52,114,062. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

