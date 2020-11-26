Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $27,396,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in RH by 48.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,465 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $8,408,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $449.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.62. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $453.95.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

