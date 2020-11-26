Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,918 shares of company stock worth $8,863,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $139.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -210.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $141.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. TheStreet cut Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

