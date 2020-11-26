Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

