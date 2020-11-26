Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $238,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $26,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

