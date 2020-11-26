Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $254.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.