Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $217,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY opened at $181.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

