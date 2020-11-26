Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

