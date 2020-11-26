Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $308,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

