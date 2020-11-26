Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $261,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $174.96 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $180.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

