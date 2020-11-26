Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $219,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 144.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.