Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $215,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 445,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 404,704 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $15,263,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

