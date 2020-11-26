Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Catalent were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $400,823,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 118.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after buying an additional 653,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 124.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after buying an additional 489,646 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $94.65 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

