Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $1,303,833.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,381 shares of company stock valued at $27,848,362 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $372.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.87 and its 200-day moving average is $275.71. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $379.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

