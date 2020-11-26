Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of BKR opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

