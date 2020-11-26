Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

NYSE GPC opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.