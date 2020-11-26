Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $297.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.47.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

