Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

