Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 593,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $279.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.60. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

